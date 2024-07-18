Wharton is expanding opportunity from today’s classrooms to tomorrow’s best boardrooms.

For executive women who aspire to serve on corporate boards, opportunities appear promising, but there’s still a long way to go. Most expect companies to hold space for diverse representation, yet current boardroom demographics tell a different story. In addition to women holding just 22% of America’s corporate board seats, 82% of seats gained by women in 2022 were added to company leadership by not replacing a man, and only one out of twenty of the world’s top multinational companies boast board representation of women over 30%.

These ongoing, systemic challenges help explain the need for “Women on Boards: Building Exceptional Leaders,” a groundbreaking course offered by Wharton’s Executive Education program. Its mission includes teaching executive women and their allies on how to best identify emerging professional opportunities, providing extensive guidance on leveraging past experience to guarantee future success and professional prosperity.