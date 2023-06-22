In the evolving field of higher education, innovative and technology-driven approaches are being embraced as valuable additions to traditional lecture halls. In response to this evolving landscape, Wharton recently introduced the Wharton Academic Virtual Environment (WAVE) Classroom, which is situated on Wharton’s Philadelphia campus.

WAVE enhances the learning experience by providing Wharton professors with the ability to deliver lectures from the physical WAVE base in Philadelphia, creating a seamless connection for students worldwide. This innovative platform not only enhances accessibility to Wharton’s educational resources, but also enables students to establish a meaningful experience, regardless of their geographical location.

By leveraging this cutting-edge platform, Wharton’s esteemed faculty and dedicated program staff are redefining the boundaries of traditional classrooms and embracing the opportunities WAVE presents for enhanced learning experiences. This marks an exciting step forward in expanding access and engagement for students worldwide.