What We Will Accomplish Together

Penn President Liz Magill and Wharton’s Dean Erika H. James announced a $10 million gift to benefit Venture Lab, the center for student entrepreneurship at the University of Pennsylvania. This landmark contribution, called the Robin S. Wolpow, PAR’14 and Marc B. Wolpow, W’80, PAR’14 Fund for Healthcare Entrepreneurship, is made possible by the support of Robin and Marc Walpow.

Facilitated through the Arbour Way Foundation, the Wolpows’ foundational gift will fuel vibrant programming focused on healthcare innovation and co-curricular learning and collaboration across the University of Pennsylvania.

This transformative gift reinforces Penn and Wharton’s joint commitment to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in healthcare. It will provide resources to support students and faculty in developing, testing, and scaling their innovative ideas, ultimately driving the launch of startups that address critical healthcare needs. Together, Penn, Wharton, and the Arbour Way Foundation aim to empower the next generation of healthcare entrepreneurs and make a lasting impact on the healthcare industry. It will spur the launch of startups that will make a meaningful difference in the lives of patients and the broader community.