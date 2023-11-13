H ow is WAVE changing the game of virtual classrooms?

With students now tuning into Wharton’s learnings from countries that range from Ghana to Hong Kong, WAVE truly extends Wharton’s world wide reach to a new and existing audiences like never before. Since March 2023, participants include those from the MBA Program for Executives, Wharton’s Executive Education program, and the Global Youth Program.

By fostering this virtual and dynamic engagement between instructors and students, Wharton both enhances the educational experience and transcends geographical limitations. The technological advancement offered by WAVE breaks open new possibilities for interactive teaching methods, guest lectures, and real-time discussions, providing a more immersive and enriched learning experience.